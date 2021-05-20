PNGTUC slams housing policy

The PNGTUC Assistant General Secretary, Anton P Sekum said in 1968, in response to the rapid increase in the urban population and settlement formation, the National Housing Commission (NHC) was set up by Australian administration following a recommendation by the World Bank.

“In 1974, the NHC was given the responsibility for implementing a self-help-scheme which included recognizing existing settlements as part of urban activity that needed improvement, upgrading of settlements on a self-help-basis and developing new settlements in conjunction with employment opportunities.

“With the amalgamation of the NHC and the Department of Housing in 1989 enabled by a new Act of Parliament, two fundamental changes were given rise to,” he said.

Mr Sekum said first, the NHC is the only government arm responsible for housing, yet its newly acquired function was no longer to build housing for rent or sale, but to develop and sell land for urban housing and continue to sell existing government housing.

“The Corporation has no social housing responsibility, it is supposed to be self-sustaining and operate as a commercial body. That was a fundamental mistake by the State,” said Sekum.

“Secondly, under the new Act the former NHC’s settlement responsibilities were done away with and handed back to the provinces. That policy is ill conceived and shortsighted as the provinces do not have the legal responsibility over land matters which rest entirely with the Lands Department,” he said.

Mr Sekum said due to this policy failure, we now confronted with the growth of unplanned settlements for more than three decades.

The PNGTUC is calling for the government to own up to the leadership failures of the past decades and defer eviction of citizens on ATS LP 695, until COVID19 prevalence is contained.

He also called for a stop to of all urban development leases around PNG in order to conduct a process audit into the validity of land titles obtained by developers.

THE PNGTUC is also calling for the forfeiture or revoke of titles obtained outside of the processes defined by legislations governing acquisition and development of state leases.