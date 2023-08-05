PNGTUC on revenue collection

In a joint meeting on Friday 4th August, 2023 with various unions in the country, Acting General Secretary for PNGTUC, Antom Sekum, addressed the frustration of the State rental arrears owed to Nambawan Super Ltd.

He added that IRC made an announcement of collecting a record tax of K8.5 billion and transferred K7.2 billion to the Waigani Public Accounts. IRC also raised K7.9 billion in revenue last year.

The total of K113 million that the State owes in rental arrears is only 1.3 percent of the K8.5 billion and are urging if the State can use those funds to pay what it owes to the tax payers.

“The collection of the first half of the financial year was an excellent outcome. The Commission has also pointed out the drivers of that increase in revenue collection and of course the leading driver is Salary and Wages taxes and also GST.

“These workers by law mandatorily spent to support the government to run its affairs to deliver our service to the public.”