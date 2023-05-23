PNGTUC calls for transparent process

PNGTUC Secretary General, Anthon Sekum said they are not entirely against the DCA.

“It is the processes our government followed and the motivation behind fast tracking the processes with zero public consultation and Parliament debate opens up public debate to all sorts of conclusions,” Sekum said. “Any agreement that will have elements of intrusion into our sovereignty and may put the country in harm’s way must not be done without all citizens' consent.”

Mr Sekum stressed that confidence in the intelligence and sincerity of the State Minister involved in the DCA, Justin Tkatchenko, is at an all-time low.

“That includes the competency of the Defence Minister.

“Workers demand is for competent leaders and leaders of high intellect to handle sensitive agreements like the DCA.

He said: “All we are asking for is for the DCA to be discussed widely and accepted by the majority. Without which, under the leadership of the Trade Union Congress, all trade unions in the country opposes the current form of the DCA.”