PNGTPA Takes Centre Stage

As a staunch advocate for Papua New Guinea's captivating beauty and cultural richness, PNGTPA aims to enthral adventure enthusiasts, travel professionals, and curious explorers alike.

Marking its inaugural presence at the renowned Travel Adventure Shows, PNGTPA views this as a significant milestone in penetrating the North American market. The anticipation soared as PNGTPA debuted its exceptional offerings in Atlanta, Georgia, with San Francisco next on the itinerary.

Executive Manager of the Marketing & Promotions Division, Joel Keimelo expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the first show day.

"We are excited to showcase the wonders of Papua New Guinea to the American audience," said Keimelo. "Atlanta, being one of the affluent cities in America, provides an excellent platform for us to connect with travel enthusiasts, trade, and media."

The Atlanta Show is scheduled for March 10-11, 2024, at the Atlanta Convention Centre, with PNGTPA stationed at Booth Number 604.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Show will take place on March 16-17, 2024, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, where PNGTPA's booth, Number 932, will be set up. These events provide prime opportunities for attendees to immerse themselves in the wonders of Papua New Guinea and explore the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty it offers.

Pamela Aupae, Senior Marketing Officer (International/Domestic), accompanied Keimelo, while Wako Napasu, Director of Country Tours, represented the PNG Tourism Industry as a valuable partner.

Visitors to the PNG booth had the unique opportunity to explore this captivating destination directly with the PNGTPA team. They engaged with reputable inbound tour operators to book their dream vacations to Papua New Guinea.

"Many visitors were pleasantly surprised to discover Papua New Guinea," shared Aupae. "While Australia, Indonesia, and Fiji are well-known, PNG offers a unique and unexplored paradise."

Dr. Marilyn Johnson, the mind behind The 49 Days Fabulous Formula, expressed eagerness to explore Papua New Guinea's captivating wonders. As a first-time discoverer of this intriguing destination, she is undoubtedly in for an unforgettable adventure.

The allure of PNG lies in its unspoiled beauty, rich cultural heritage, and promise of unique experiences. From dense jungles to mesmerizing gorges, pristine lagoons, and awe-inspiring volcanoes, PNG offers a tapestry of natural marvels waiting to be explored.

Country Tours Director expressed sincere gratitude to PNGTPA for breaking barriers and making North America accessible to PNG's inbound tour operators and the PNG Tourism industry. Mr. Napasu confirmed Country Tours’ participation in the 2025 shows.

Keimelo extended his thanks to CEO Eric Mossman Uvovo for his support in breaking new ground in feasible market access for the Papua New Guinea Tourism Industry.