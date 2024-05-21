PNGTPA partners PTO for sustainable tourism

This partnership, underpinned by the New Zealand Government-funded PTDI project, culminated in a comprehensive week-long workshop at Citi Boutique Hotel, Port Moresby.

The workshop from May 13 to May 17 saw over fifteen participants equipped with advanced tools for improving research outcomes. Key initiatives include the establishment of a bi-annual International Visitor Survey (IVS), an annual Business Confidence Index (BCI), and an annual Community Attitude Survey (CAS) report.

PNG joins nine other Pacific nations in this initiative aimed at elevating tourism data standards across the region.

TPA’s Research & Statistics Officer Abigail Pangwinyen, highlighted the workshop's impact on her analytical skills.

“The four-day workshop has significantly enhanced my ability to analyze travel and tourism data, helping me understand customer behaviours, preferences, and trends,” she said.

TPA’s Executive Manager for Corporate Affairs Claire Kupo underscored the importance of data-driven decision-making for sustainable tourism while TPA’s CEO, Eric Mossman Uvovo, emphasized the strategic significance of this collaboration.

“The workshop focused on data initiatives and the Digital Measurement and Benchmarking Dashboard demonstrates the importance of using data for informed decision-making. Collaborating with SPTO and other stakeholders, we are committed to using data-driven insights to drive sustainable tourism development in PNG and the Pacific region,” Uvovo stated.

Echoing these sentiments, PTO’s CEO, Christopher Cocker, stressed the critical role of data in shaping tourism’s future.

“Our visit to PNG to enhance research officers' proficiency in statistical analysis is crucial for driving insightful research outcomes. Data collaboration is key to implementing the Digital Measurement and Benchmarking Dashboard,” Cocker added.

This successful workshop and the ongoing TPA-PTO collaboration reaffirm their dedication to advancing sustainable tourism.

Through these efforts, PNG and the broader Pacific region can anticipate a more data-informed and resilient tourism landscape.