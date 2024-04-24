PNGTPA partners Air Niugini to boost tourism

The agreement was signed during an official ceremony held in Port Moresby on Tuesday.

CEO of the TPA Eric Mossman Uvovo highlighted the importance of this partnership, describing it as a “necessary tool” to position PNG as a top tourist destination.

“We aim to enhance our tourism offerings, infrastructure, and connectivity to unleash the full potential of the country,” Uvovo stated.

Air Niugini’s Acting CEO, Gary Seddon, expressed the airline’s commitment to this initiative, noting that the partnership will address significant challenges in the tourism sector and aim for substantial development gains. Seddon also announced plans to expand Air Niugini’s fleet with new aircraft to boost tourism connectivity.

The partnership will focus on sustainable tourism practices benefiting local communities and preserving PNG’s rich heritage.

Both organizations will engage in sharing market intelligence and customer feedback to craft effective marketing strategies, which include the production of promotional materials such as brochures, flyers, and videos.

Special incentives will be provided to media representatives, travel agents, and influencers to promote the region.

Air Niugini is also set to offer special fares and travel packages to attract international tourists, alongside expanding its network to meet the demands of key source markets.

Additionally, the collaboration aims to enhance PNG’s image globally, addressing safety concerns and building trust among potential visitors through various promotional campaigns.