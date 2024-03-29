PNGTA elections extended

The announcement was made after the General Secretary David Numbami suddenly fell ill.

In his absence the National Management Council appointed Kingston Alu as the Acting General Secretary to oversee the election.

According to Alu, the nominations are set for the 11th of April with the close of nomination scheduled for the 3rd of May 2024.

Alu said eligible teachers will be given the nomination forms to vote a representative of their choice when the writs are open.

“When the nomination forms are retuned back to the industry register’s office, the screening process will commence. This process will take place from the 6th to the 10th of May.

“After the screening process is complete, eligible candidates will be identified and informed to submit to us their short biography, which will then be placed on the posters,” he said.

Alu said polling will begin on the 10th of June and close on the 12th of July. The ballot papers will be returned on the 12th of July to the 2nd of August, after which counting will begin.

“When the counting is finished, we hope that by the 6th of September we will be able to announced the winners,” he said.

The winners will include representatives comprising of the National President, Vice President , National Treasurer and National Women’s Representative whom will be in charge of the PNGTA office.

Alu said more than 13, 000 teachers out of the 70, 000 teachers who are members of the PNGTA will be eligible to vote.