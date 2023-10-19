PNGTA election overdue

PNGTA executives were advised by the Industrial Registrar to prepare for elections as soon as possible.

“We are supposed to conduct election after April 2023 with the confirmation from the Industrial Registrar, Helen Saleu. She wrote a letter to us stating to prepare for the elections and conduct as soon as possible,” said PNGTA president Aita Sanangkepe.

He said the deferral was due to several reasons. One being delay of teacher’s fortnightly pay as well as common roll update.

“We have been instructed that this election has to be done.”

“The problem we are facing now is that all PNGTA members don’t know their address or details of their contributions over the years and updated list of members. That has stalled our efforts to get this election off the ground, however we have engaged a software company to sort our database, this will solve all of our problems,” said vice-president Shenell Kou.

Meantime, the web developers, Destinysoft Microsystem, will train regional members to allow more understanding on the database system.