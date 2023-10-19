PNGTA database system improved

Staff and members can now access personal information online as PNGTA aims to fulfill their corporate plan which is to restore reform and modernize PNGTA.

It took three months for local software developers, Destinysoft Microsystem, to collect all data from PNGTA Members restored in the software according to the Software Developer, Emmanuel Macclay.

The application was launched recently and the team are aiming to have training starting next week for members.

“The application was ready. The main purpose of the web application was to do an update for the common roll with the members of PNGTA and eventually the development of the database system. It has been years to work without proper record filing database system. We addressed the needs of its members. The need for a data system to be in place to assists the board to effectively address the issues that has been faced to teachers of this nation,” said Macclay.

Macclay stated that the first week of October was the roll out update. They will be going through the first training of members for the regional representatives regarding the update of the common roll for PNGTA membership.

“We are looking forward to that. Meantime there are issues PNGTA needs to address and we believe with the data system in place, they will effectively address issues like leave fares , teacher appointments and other issues affecting the members with actual real time information to base their decision,” he continued.

The database contains teachers’ personal information, education background information, personal inspection, appointments, salaries, knowledge and skills in the implementation curriculum, and training prior to the implementation of SBC.

Meantime, PNGTA president Aita Sanangkepe stated: “As I speak now teachers have their files in their houses and offices manually, what if there’s a fire and burns all manual files. Thank you, database officers, for this, teachers’ money aren’t going to waste.”