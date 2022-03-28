PNG's Second Biennial Update Report Validated

The report embodies information on national circumstances, national greenhouse gas inventory, (GHGi) mitigation actions, domestic monitoring, reporting and verification arrangement, as well as on finance, technology and capacity building needs and support received.

The validation of the BUR was following the completion in documentation of all its components to prepare the country to submit its second BUR to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) by end of this month.

This initiative was led by CCDA and its key stakeholders with technical support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and other key development partners.

BURs are reports to be submitted to the UNFCCC by developing countries which are referred to as non-Annex Parties, which PNG is part of. BURs are intended to be submitted every two years, however, flexibility is given to Small Island and Developing States (SIDS) like PNG, which can submit such reports at their discretion.

“PNG as a Party to UNFCCC, is required to periodically communicate relevant information on the implementation of the Convention,” said CCDA MRV and National Communication Division General Manager Alfred Rungol.

“The scope of the BURs is to provide an update of the most recently submitted national communication and to provide additional information in relation to mitigation actions taken or envisaged to undertake and their effects as well as support needed and received,” Rungol said.

This workshop also validates PNG’s Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) Action Plan for AFOLU and presents PNG’s upgraded REDD+ National Forest Monitoring System (NFMS).

The completion of the validation workshop will help prepare PNG to submit its second BUR to the UNFCCC as compliance mechanism to drive ambitious climate targets.

From the Development Partners, FAO Head of Office Bir Mandal, emphasized the importance of accurate national climate change reporting and congratulated the excellent achievement by PNG Government.

Masato Koinuma, Chief Representative of JICA PNG, commended the outstanding efforts and collaboration by CCDA and partner agencies and expressed JICA’s continuous support on progressing PNG’s climate policy.

Acting Managing Director of CCDA, William Lakain, thanked key stakeholders and development partners who have participated in the development of the second BUR for their invaluable support on behalf of CCDA.