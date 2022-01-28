PNG's Highest Ranking In A Decade

The conference came after Transparency International PNG (TIPNG) launched its 2021 report on how PNG has performed in the global community and significantly improving in it’s stance against corruption in the country.

PNG had a made a significant move in its placing by moving 18 places up, from 142 in 2020 to rank 124 out of 180 countries by 2021. This showed a 15 percent increase from where the country initially was to where it is now.

“The jump in PNG's score from 27 to 31, demonstrates the reforms implemented by the Marape government are working.

“We are pleased to see the Marape government’s efforts to restore integrity to our public sector are having a positive impact on our country and our citizens, and that has been recognized by the international community,” said Kramer.