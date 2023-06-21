PNG's cultural diversity explored in symposium

The event was held recently featuring presentations from NCC and IPNGS staff, as well as esteemed guests.

The highlight of the occasion was the launch of "Celebrating Cultural Diversity: Student Essays," a publication that originated from an essay competition held in 2022. Grade 11 and 12 students from selected schools in Port Moresby participated in the competition by sharing their thoughts on cultural diversity and its significance for Papua New Guinea.

Despite the short submission period, a total of 16 essays were received, with 8 from Port Moresby International School and 8 from Paradise College. The publication, consisting of all 16 essays, was officially unveiled during the event.

The NCC Executive Director, Steven Kilanda congratulated everyone involved, particularly the participating students and their teachers.

He acknowledged the students' achievement in becoming published authors and emphasized the importance of understanding the perspectives of young minds on cultural diversity, as they are the future leaders of Papua New Guinea.

Mr Kilanda announced with enthusiasm that due to the success of the event, another nationwide essay competition would be organized in the future, providing an opportunity for more voices to be heard across the country.

Details of the upcoming competition will be disseminated to schools in due course.

The symposium explored various aspects of cultural diversity, with the first session dedicated to NCC's progress in ratifying the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

Director for Culture and Heritage Programmes at the PNG National Commission for UNESCO, Andrew Boli provided insights into the convention, while Dorish Apuka, NCC's Regulatory Manager, updated participants on the ratification process.

Dr. Jacob Simet, former NCC Executive Director and current Chairman of the East New Britain Tourism Authority Board, shared his firsthand experiences in promoting cultural diversity through festivals and addressed the challenges encountered along the way.

The second session delved into the promotion of cultural diversity through festivals. NCC's Executive Manager of the Festival Division, David Taim highlighted his extensive involvement in organizing festivals across different regions of the country. NCC also presented a video documentary on the Sangai male initiation ceremony in Enga Province.

The session concluded with Bola Noho, NCC's Manager of Cultural Services, providing an in-depth examination of culture and its definitions.

The final symposium session explored the significance of embracing cultural diversity through policy and research. NCC's Senior Researcher, Naomi Galau discussed the role of policy and research in understanding and promoting cultural diversity. Prof. Don Niles, a consultant at IPNGS, emphasized the importance of archives in preserving cultural diversity. Finally, Dr. Naomi Faik-Simet, Assistant Director of the Dance Division at IPNGS, discussed the future directions for cultural research in Papua New Guinea.

The symposium and book launch served as a platform to recognize and celebrate the defining element of cultural diversity within Papua New Guinea, encouraging dialogue and reflection on its importance to the country's identity.