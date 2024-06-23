PNG's arts captivates Pacific audience

Steven Kilanda, head of the PNG delegation and executive director of the National Cultural Commission, expressed profound satisfaction with the team's performance, thanking participants and officials for their outstanding representation on the global stage.

Among the 27 Pacific Island nations who participated from June 6 to 16, PNG stood out for its exceptional showcase of indigenous arts and cultural wealth. Kilanda, overwhelmed by the positive feedback, praised the delegation's efforts in promoting and marketing the country worldwide.

"I am immensely proud of our achievement. The response has been overwhelmingly positive," Kilanda stated, highlighting the contributions of cultural groups from Simbu, Morobe, Central, and Hela, as well as individual artists, musicians, filmmakers, and artisans. Their efforts placed PNG at the forefront of the festival, showcasing the country's distinctive cultural identity.”

Kilanda acknowledged the support from the national government and provincial administrations of Central, Morobe, and Simbu, and expressed gratitude to various stakeholders and PNG citizens in the USA who assisted the delegation during the festival.

As Kilanda and the remaining members of the delegation return home, he looks forward to building on this success and continuing to promote Papua New Guinea's cultural richness globally.