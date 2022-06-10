PNGRFL Extends Women's Squad

The PNGRFL Women’s Program is currently working in partnership with the PNG Sports Foundation’s High Performance Sport Unit, who had assisted the Women’s Program by conducting Screening and Testing on May 22.
Based on the Performance Fitness Testing and Physiotherapy Screening completed during the 3 days camp, Strength and Conditioning Coach, Foster Maso, of the High Performance Southern Center, is designing a Strength and Conditioning program.
This will be shared with all regional monitoring strength and conditioning coaches who will be conducting training for the athletes in each confederate.
Regional Monitoring Strength & Coaching Coach in each confederate are as follows:
- Confederate High Performance Sports Unit Southern (POM) Lead Performance Strength and Conditioning Coach Foster Maso.
- Northern (Lae) Benjamin Basa, Highlands (Goroka) Alphonse Benny & Debbie Kaore PNGRFL has also assigned trainers for each confederate to assist with the training and to conduct game specific drills.
- For the New Guinea Islands Region, they will also be receiving the training program and monitored by the Women’s Program Coordinator, Della Audama.
- Audama is currently on tour establishing relations with the PNG Sports Foundation in Lae and Goroka to continue monitoring the athletes based in these centres.
- The athletes will also have access to the Physiotherapy, Rehab Therapy and Welfare services in all centres as part of their Performance Enhancement Program provided by the PNG Sports Foundation.