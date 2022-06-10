PNGRFL Extends Women's Squad

The PNGRFL Women’s Program is currently working in partnership with the PNG Sports Foundation’s High Performance Sport Unit, who had assisted the Women’s Program by conducting Screening and Testing on May 22.

Based on the Performance Fitness Testing and Physiotherapy Screening completed during the 3 days camp, Strength and Conditioning Coach, Foster Maso, of the High Performance Southern Center, is designing a Strength and Conditioning program.

This will be shared with all regional monitoring strength and conditioning coaches who will be conducting training for the athletes in each confederate.

Regional Monitoring Strength & Coaching Coach in each confederate are as follows: