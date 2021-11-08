PNGNA Sit-in Protest

Monday 8 November marks 14 days since the PNGNA issued a letter to the office of Secretary for Personnel Management, Taies Sansan, for the non-adherence and commitment from the government regarding the nurses’ industrial award for 2021-2023.

On Friday 5th, the PNGNA announced that they will be staging a sit-in protest on Monday 8 November as there is still no response from the relevant party.

On October 25, 2021, PNGNA served a letter to Secretary for Department of Personnel Management Taies Sansan, calling on the department to implement by pay 19 2021, the nurses industrial awards. Pay 19 has come and gone with no response from the department.

In a recent press conference, PNGNA President Frederick Kebai said members of the association will be withdrawing all nursing services across the country to participate in the sit-in protest.

Kebai said, “We are not here to disrupt the services. We are very clean in our actions. We’ve already notified all the CEOs for the country to come up with a contingency plan and we have followed and exhausted all avenues. It only means now we flex our industrial muscles, stand united, in solidarity and only we expect the best response from the government and we should resume duty as soon as possible. By the 8th of November, we will withdraw labour.”

President Kebai also warned CEOs of the Provincial Health Authorities to respect the sit-in protest and to not interfere.

Kebai has received word that nurses are being told not to protest.

“I’m warning those CEOs, not to take any actions to discipline my nurses throughout the country, if they happen to discipline my nurses, we Papua New Guinea Nursing Association are ready to sue them also,” he warned.

The nurses association has over 4,000 paying members. Kebai emphasized that it is vital that nurses are being compensated accordingly.

Kebai said, “We (nurses) remain in solidarity, we will remain united and we stand by this till the government come good and we will return to work.”

The president said today, two main events will take place; the paying of respects to former nurses who have passed recently; and awaiting a response from relevant parties regarding the commitment of the nurses industrial awards.

He said, “I’m also informing all my nurses to come in black on Monday. Not only in Port Moresby, throughout the country.

“…dress up in black to pay respect to our fallen nurses,” he said.

Kebai said PNGNA will demand for a favourable response from the government today, before the nurses resume duties.