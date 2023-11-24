PNGNA signs MoU for Insurance

The MOU was signed yesterday, Thursday 23rd November, at Insurance Rumana in Port Moresby.

It is the second time PNG Nurses Association is engaging the PNG Life Insurance Corporation PNG Ltd and National Teachers Insurance Ltd to be their insurance provider, having been pioneer clients of PNG Life Insurance Corporation until three years ago.

According to the Group CEO of National Teachers Insurance Ltd and Life Insurance Corporation PNG Ltd, Sanjib Bhattacharjeen, PNG Nurses Association were the pioneer members clients with Life Insurance Corporation PNG and were together for 15 years until the last 3 years.

Bhattacherjeen explained that the group has two companies, NTIL or National Teacher’s Insurance Limited, a general insurance licensed by the Insurance Commissioner’s Office and Life Insurance which is licensed by Bank of PNG to write life and medical.

“So under one umbrella we can write general as well as medical.”

Bhattacherjeen said Life Insurance Corporation (PNG) Ltd will provide automatic life coverage of up to K40,000 per member and K80,000 Family Medical Coverage per year. It will also provide another K80,000 per member in case of Emergency Evacuation. According to Bhattacharjeen, an insurance package is worth over K160,000.

The signing of the MoU comes after a resolution by PNG Nurses Association at their last National Congress. They are now urging all members to immediately transfer their premium payment from the last insurance provider to the current.

All registered members of the PNG Nurse Association have been awarded a fortnightly insurance premium of K75 by the National Government.