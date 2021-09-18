PNGFA trio sign contracts

Their three-year appointments are with the National Forest Service.

The PNGFA has appointed three more senior officers; Goodwill Amos who is the Director of Morobe province-based Forest Research Institute, Constin Bigol who is the Director for Reforestation and Afforestation and Verolyne Daugil who is the Corporate Economist.

Their three-year appointments are with the National Forest Service which is the implementing or operational arm of the Papua New Guinea Forest Authority.

On congratulating them on their appointments, NFS Acting Managing Director John Mosoro stressed the need for their loyalty.

“People from outside have been emailing me and telling me that I have unfairly appointed directors, and they questioned my integrity.

“I’ve done enough checks on everyone already and I proposed to Minister for Forests Walter Schnaubelt. I also thank Board Chairman Keith Iduhu for allowing me to present the report to the Board, who endorsed these contracts.

“The only thing I will need from you is your loyalty to the MD’s office, Board Chairman and the Minister for Forests,” Mosoro said.

Chairman Iduhu said, “We are all involved in these very exciting times because of the programs and initiatives that the minister and the Board is coming up with, and the legislative boundaries that we will be pushing into the future. And of course, if you are sitting in accounts, your work is going to be bigger – because each of you bring value to the table. We all bring value to the table individually, and for a corporate outcome that PNG has not seen before.”

Iduhu reminded those present of the mandate of the authority under the Forestry Act 1991.

He said, “…amongst other things is to promote a generational preservation of resources and the maximization of the outcome. That brings us to the point where I think this organization should not be confined to human permits and managing permits that authorizes this industry into cutting trees, but I think it’s also timely that we take on the proposition to manage the affairs of the country in respect to carbon trading.”

On September 10, 2021, four senior officers signed their three-year contracts. They are Chief Operating Officer Magdalene Maihua, Director Field Operations Lyall Umbo, Director Resource Planning and Development Dambis Kaip, and Director Corporate Services Cornelius Kabagat.

The signing of the contracts is part of the implementation of the PNGFA Corporate Plan 2021-2030 and restructure.