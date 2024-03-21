PNGFA observes International Forest Day

The United Nation’s General Assembly recognized the World International Day of Forest in March 21, 2012.

Acting Director of Forest Policy and Planning Margret Tango explained that the main reason was for the world to celebrate and raise awareness on the importance of sound forest management of all forest types.

Mrs Tango further elaborated that PNG started observing the International Forest Day in 2012 and pledged to plant 1 million trees.

“2013 was the inaugural year where the International Day of Forest was celebrated but PNGFA did not take part in that because it was not yet resolved by NEC.

“So we had to get the approval from the board and NEC so that approval came in 2013. So we started celebrating in PNG in 2014.”

Mrs Tango stressed that forest is very important as it provides many benefits and solutions that includes our ecosystem services, biodiversity, climate change, livelihood, fiber, food, maintenance for building our shelter, firewood and others.

She also emphasized that forests also provide for a sustainable economy.

“Our forests also, is being lost or deforested due to human activities, fires and other natural causes.

“While some of the forest has been lost, some have been degraded, meaning not completely lost, but changes then changed to over time.

“Economic innovation and technology are a new solution to help us in monitoring activities, detecting fires and land use changes, and also reporting on our forest to achieve the SDGs or Sustainable Development Goals and global goals.”

Executive Manager Public Health Services for NCD, James Ume shared similar sentiments and stressed the importance of the forests in this modern age and time.