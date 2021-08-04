PNGFA Launches Plan

The PNGFA Corporate plan 2021 – 2030 was launched with the National Strategies for Reforestation and Afforestation in Papua New Guinea 2020 – 2040, National Strategies for Downstream processing of Forest Produce in Papua New Guinea 2022 – 2024, The Revised PNG logging Code 2020 and the State of the Forestry Sector in Papua Guinea.

In response to a rapidly evolving competitive marketplace, Chairman of the PNG Forest Authority Board, Keith Iduhu said a focus on cost effectiveness and access to wood supply is critical for a sustainable forest sector.

“Not only must we look at ways to reduce regulatory burden, we must continue to promote Forest Tuition that will promote greener, sustainable future for PNG and her people.

“A successful forest sector will support economy growth, encourage innovation and facilitate integration amongst forestry businesses,” Iduhu said.

He continued that logging companies in PNG continue to blatantly disregard forestry laws without fear of the repercussions. He said not only is the corporate plan and policy documents needed to combat this, but also to create business environment for landowners.

Presenting the documents to Prime Minister James Marape, Minister for Forests Walter Schnaubelt said the current government has set the bar very high for taking back PNG and the challenge to reach that mark rests with all sectors.

“PNGFA must deliver the must deliver beyond its usual targets in revenue generation, sustainable harvesting, reforestation and plantation development, green benefit for forest resource owners and climate change resilience. These targets cannot be achieved without a clear plan.

“I am happy that over the next 10 years, this corporate plan will guide and direct PNGFA toward achieving expectation set by the government. I must admit though, that it is an ambitious plan. The strategic priority areas, key result areas and strategic activities outlined in the plan are broad and demand a high level of proficiency and in performance,” said Minister Schnaubelt.

He added that the PNGFA prides itself with the unique knowledge and skillsets of sustainable forest management and development and that s strength that will make this plan work.

When accepting the corporate plan and policy documents from Schnaubelt, Prime Minister Marape said PNG holds 6-7% of the world’s diversity in its forests and this is something that his government is also concerned with.

“Sitting at the apex of the government planning system, I am mindful of the intrinsic value of conservation and the biodiversity that we have in this country. I am very keen to be part of the process of forestry, now and for the next 10 years as we implement this corporate plan; that we do not forfeit the total value of forestry we have today,” he said.

The Prime Minister encouraged Schnaubelt, the Ministry and stakeholders in the forestry space to remember that preservation, conservation and sustainable harvest must be fixed at the very highest as the country moves into the future.

Since the inception of the PNGFA in 1991, this is the second corporate plan to be drawn up.