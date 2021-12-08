PNGFA Confirms New Coaches

PNGFA Secretary General, Pius Letenge confirmed the appointment of both coaches as PNGFA embarks on its preparation for its World Cup campaign starting next year. Both coaches are expected in the country anytime soon once their relevant travel documents are in order.

Gusmao’s major task is as PNG Kapul Head Coach for the 2022 World Cup OFC Qualifiers in Doha, Qatar next March 2022. He takes over from former coach, Fleming Serritslev who is now in-charge of Fiji men’s soccer team.

The Brazillian Coach will officially take over the national team preparations once he arrives in the country and will name the final 23 players for Qatar trip before the business end of the year.

No stranger to Papua New Guinea, Gusmao once held the Head Coach position in 2014 under David Chung’s regime. Gusmao has been kept well informed on the national team preparations and player match performances through livestreamed NSL matches and providence of updates by Letenge; hence, should be in a good position to settle in quickly and carry on his coaching duties upon his arrival in Papua New Guinea.

Gusmao said he want to build a strong team for the Qatar qualification match.

“I want to work with youth who can continue with the national team. What they learn today can prepare for them for tomorrow’s challenges,” he said.

The Brazillian mentor said he wants to see PNG play more friendly within the country and overseas if COVIED-19 protocol can be relaxed for national team’s preparation for World Cup qualifiers for flying for the Qatar qualifications.

The women’s coach Nicola Demaine is current Head Coach of U14 Girls with Football Queensland. She coached the PNG Under 15 Women team at the Youth Olympic in 2014.

Up until recently, Demaine was also Director Sports James Cook High School and National Women Head Coach with Football Federation Samoa.

She was also the FIFA Coaching instructor and the women football development manager with Oceania Football Confederation. Demaine previously worked for Auckland Football Federation plus other clubs such as Papkura FC and Ellersile AFC, both in Auckland.

With her international exposure, it will be a plus for the PNG Women’s Soccer team in preparation for their international stint.