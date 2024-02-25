PNGFA commemorates GC Sir Michael

“He comes from my district in Angoram, and I want to thank the department for the long respect you all have given him on this day when you gathered to express your condolences but also to celebrate in this time or moment, for a great man of our nation, who brought PNG to this far.

He has a lot of vision for our country, and Forestry was one of them. During those days there were no non-renewable resources, so he brought Forestry to take back PNG during his time. I understand there were 10 FMA during his time in 2002, which he brought forth to bring the economy back together,” Minister Waipo said.

Waipo described the late Grand Chief, Sir Michael as a man of few words and one who meets people at their level. He was a patriot whose heart was for PNG’s independence and advancement and not for himself or his people

“He spent all his life for the country not for his people, not for his district, not for his province, but he had his heart for Papua New Guinea. He speaks Papua New Guinea, he does not speak about his place, he doesn’t promote Sepik, he doesn’t promote his original place at Angoram, he talks about Papua New Guinea in his heart, and that’s how Papua New Guinea is here today.” Minister Waipo recalled.

A son who is very close to him, Rodney Kamus, shared from his heart something about the late Grand Chief’s vision of representing the family of Somare.

Kamus recollected an occasion two weeks before his passing when they left PIH, after doing some test and were driving back. He said he wanted to eat rice at a restaurant so they were driving towards Gordons, past the Hilton Hotel at Hohola.

He noticed the Hilton Hotel and all the other high-rise buildings and he said; “Rodney, I saw everything that I wanted. You see the building there? I dreamt of all these things. Mi driman long ol Papua New Guinea bai ranim kantri long ol yet; managing directors, pilots, doctors, nurses, everything. You look at the buildings I lived to see. I lived my dream!’” Mr. Kamus recalled.

Kamus concluded that the late Sir Michael was one of those people who lived his dream to see where PNG came from in 1975.

A short video of the life of late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare was shown before the guests released balloons to conclude the commemoration event.