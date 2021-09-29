PNGEITI Bill Consultations

Consultations are being held in Port Moresby, starting yesterday and will end on Thursday. Key stakeholders for this consultation workshop includes provincial governors, provincial administrators, Commerce Department, provincial planners, agriculture or resources officials, Extractive company and civil society groups.

After seven years of implementing the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Secretariat was set up, the PNGEITI Multi-Stakeholder Group is pushing through with the legislation process to have the PNGEITI National Secretariat transition into a statutory body.

Head of the National Secretariat, Lucas Alkan explained that EITI is an international organization, which holds the Extractive Industries stakeholders accountable and transparent in their activities in extractive resource impacted countries.

“What I mean is this extractive activity taking place and a lot of money laundering, a lot of things are taking place, corruption came into place and that affected the country’s progress and development and that’s why they came up with this EITI,” Mr Alkan said.

He added that PNG is only looking at Oil, Gas and mining but other countries include the renewable sectors as well, Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture.

Meanwhile, Central Province Governor, Robert Agarobe told the workshop this week that while he agreed with the Extractive Industries bringing in revenue to develop the country, its benefits are not transforming lives as it should.

“If the standard of living improve then I see a positive project but if it heads in the different direction then it raises a lot of questions,” Governor Agarobe said.

He gave an example of the LNG plant site saying that the impact is not positive because the standard of living of the people has not changed instead it is worse now than before.

“Even though state and the provinces rely a lot on the extractive industry, it has a lot of negative side. That’s where I’m interested with EITI because we need a bit more insight into how everything is framed and structured as far as the people are concerned.”

Mr Alkan said EI PNG is needful in the sector to promote transparency and accountability so that people will know how much wealth is coming out in the entire value chain.

The government signed up with EITI in 2011 and with the NEC decision, the secretariat was established. However, the bill to endorse it as a statutory body was not done earlier until now due to lack of political support.