PNGEC Prepares for recount

Court has ordered the electoral commission present their plans and budget.

Mr Sinai said on Friday 27th August that he approved the appointments of the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officers for the recount exercise.

The Acting Commissioner confirmed that ballot boxes have arrived in Mendi. The PNGEC are working with relevant partners such as the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) for election operations.

He also stated that the venue is yet to be decided.

Sinai said, “Venue to be in one of these places, Hagen or Goroka.”

He said PNGEC is leaning towards holding the recount in Goroka, but only if all parties agree on the location.

“In the meantime, we are preparing for Goroka,” Sinai added.