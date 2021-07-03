PNGEC Launches Election Program

When launching the Electoral Roll, the PNGEC also released the 2022 national election program. The dates for the elections are as follows:

Issue of writs – April 28

Close of Nominations – May 5th

Polling – June 25th to July 8th

Return of Writs – July 29th

PNGEC's focus is to strengthen coordination between the provincial administration and key stakeholders for efficient and successful 2021 electoral roll update and the 2022 national election. However, funding is yet to be made available for the operations.

Acting Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai said the Electoral Commission is ready to carry out the election operations but the EC awaits funding.

He has appealed to Finance and the Treasury Department saying: “The Police and the Electoral Commission will need money. We are time bound. Please take election as a time bound activity and not another normal activity.”

The Acting Commissioner encourages all eligible voters to make sure their names are on the Electoral Roll in order to cast their votes in next year’s elections.

Mr Sinai: “I want to call upon and appeal to the people to come forward and start assisting the Electoral Commission to do the enrolment, register your name and get ready to vote in 2022. Let us to put off the negative thinking, negative line of understanding about elections away.

“Politics is not our business. Voting and participating in the election and democratic process is our business as citizens.”

Meantime, the update of the electoral roll would be carried out in three phases, starting with the identification and verification of eligible voters, which will be coordinated at the local level government and wards levels.

The PNG Electoral Commission together with relevant partners and sister government agencies have less than 10 months to prepare to deliver the national elections.