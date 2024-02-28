PNGDF trio promoted

The newly promoted officers are Captain (Navy) Alexson Hanema promoted and confirmed as Lae Area Commandant, Colonel Rodney Yahamani promoted and appointed as the PNGDF Chief of Personnel and Lieutenant-Colonel Ezron Dekaetavara, promoted and posted as the new Commanding Officer for the First Royal Pacific Island Regiment.

The trio, bring with them a distinguished wealth of military and academic knowledge they acquired within the country and abroad.

Captain (Navy) Hanema hails from Okapa, Eastern Highlands Province and is a graduate of The Royal Military College in Duntroon, Australia.

He has served on various appointments within the force and acquired a good wealth of experience and educational qualifications over time.

He also holds an Arts Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the USA, a Masters degree in Maritime Policy at Wollongong University Australia and a Masters in Military Science Strategic Studies at the National University of China.

Colonel Rodney Yahamani hails from Baimuru in the Yangoru Sausia District in the East Sepik Province and is a graduate of The PNG Defence Academy.

He has been serving in the force on various appointments and has gained more experience over time.

His last posting was as the Director - Legal Services of PNGDF.

Colonel Yahamani holds a Master’s degree in Law and also has a Masters in Strategic Studies from the University of Waikato in New Zealand.

Lieutenant Colonel Ezron Dekaetavara hails from Teop Island in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and is a graduate of Waiouri Cadet School of New Zealand.

Throughout his 25 years of service, he has served in various appointments within the force.

This had gained him more experience over time. Lieutenant Colonel Ezron Dekaetavara has also attended both Military and Civil Courses in the country and abroad.

He successfully completed his Staff College in Australia recently.

Minister for Defence Dr Billy Joseph, after promoting them, acknowledged their promotion and thanked their families for their support towards them.

“To the three promoted officers, I would like to say thank you to your service to the country and also to your family who supported you through good times and bad times. On behalf of the Government, I

Congratulate you all,” said Dr Billy.

The Minister also thanked the Australian Defence Force, New Zealand, US and other bilateral Defense partners that support PNGDF and is looking forward to working together with them hand in hand.

Acting Chief of Defence Force Commodore Philip Polewara also challenged them to work hard as PNGDF is going through hard times.

“As leaders you will now feel the pain of what we are going through and how you do it, you will have to get things done. Now you have to be very creative and very smart and that’s the way we are heading today,” said Commodore Philip Polewara.