PNGDF to receive armoured carriers

These vehicles are the lighter version of the Bush Masters armoured vehicles used by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and will be used by the PNGDF and the Royal PNG Constabulary for internal security operations.

The Australian Government will also fund the refurbishment of the Air Hangar for the PNGDF Air Transport Wing (ATS) at the Jacksons Airport to provide an operation space for both PNGDF and the ADF. This was announced by the Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles alongside his PNG counterpart, Minister for Defence, Dr. Billy Joseph while attending the 30th PNG-Australia Ministerial Forum in Port Moresby las week.

The announcement for the provision of the armoured vehicles is based on a request made to the Australian Government and the ADF by Defence Minister Dr. Billy Joseph in his first meeting with the Australian High Commissioner John Feakes in February this year. The Minister made this request following the lessons learnt from the February 10 riots and looting in Port Moresby and the other urban centers around the country.

Meanwhile both Ministers were impressed with the ongoing activities under the bilateral defence cooperation program and committed to work together in strengthening the close relationship shared between the two countries.

Defence Minister Dr. Billy Joseph thanked the Australian Deputy Prime Minister and the Government of Australia for adding more value to the bilateral defence partnership, which underpins the two countries’ bilateral relations.

“On behalf of the Government, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Australian Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Richard Marles and the Government of Australia for the strong partnership and their continued investments and strategic interventions in addressing some of the capacity and capability issues faced by the PNGDF with the recent announcement of support,” Dr. Billy said.

Minister Joseph noted the provision of the armoured vehicles a welcome news for PNG and will serve the need to use them in specialized operations like counterterrorism and riots in the country.

“In as far as “strategic trust” is concerned; Australia must trust PNG to protect its domestic security interest and vice versa for our mutual benefits. Therefore, building the capacity of PNGDF to acquire critical skills and assets to perform its constitutional duties is the way forward in our relationship,” Dr. Billy said.

With the refurbishment of the ATS hangar by Australia, Minister Joseph indicated that the PNGDF will then focus on building the PNGDF Air Capabilities - procurement of both new and used fixed and rotor wings from Airbus (French), which is being discussed with support from the French government representatives, and the final decision on arrangements for procurement will be made in the next few months.