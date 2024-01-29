PNGDF offers support to H’lands police

This was announced by Police Commissioner David Manning during a Police Press conference held today in Port Moresby.

Manning said the new arrangement was established and agreed upon by the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) and Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) to bring to an end the continuous tribal warfare in the affected provinces.

“The new arrangement is designed to ensure we take back the country in terms of creating a safer and secure community and be more proactive in what we do when dealing with organised crime and more proactive also in dealing with tribal warfare.”

“That is something that we look forward to conclude very soon,” Manning said.

Manning said the law and order situation in this country has significantly changed in the past 20 years. Therefore, it has compelled us to call on the PNGDF for assistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Commodore Philip Polewara said the PNGDF has been supporting the RPNGC since 2018 to address issues in the three provinces.

“2018 is a long time and we would like to see some end to this issue because we cannot continue providing military services to these provinces.

“That was the concern we impose to the Commissioner to find a way forward of which this arrangement was organised,” he said.

Commodore Poleware said PNGDF has already made plans to deploy military personnel to the provinces.