 

PNGDF joins Talisman Sabre

15:17, July 17, 2023
Members of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force's 2nd Battalion, Royal Pacific Islands Regiment, along with the skilled Long Range Reconnaissance Unit, have embarked on a significant mission to Townsville, Australia.

Their destination: Exercise Talisman Sabre. As the largest bilateral training activity between the Australian Defence Force and the United States military, Exercise Talisman Sabre serves as a vital platform for fostering camaraderie and strengthening military ties.

This year marks the monumental 10th iteration of the exercise, attracting participation from 13 nations, including the esteemed PNGDF.

The primary goal of Exercise Talisman Sabre is to bolster combat readiness and enhance interoperability between Australian, US, and partner nation forces.

By engaging in joint training exercises, the PNGDF's presence further solidifies the #PNGAusPartnership, forging a path towards improved military cooperation and preparedness.

