PNGDF headquarter to mark 50 years

In the months following the establishment of the headquarters, PNG defence powers were passed from Canberra to Port Moresby.

This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the evolution of the PNGDF into the independent defence force it is today.

Members of the Australian Defence Organisation posted to PNG will join the PNGDF for the 50th Anniversary parade.

The Australian Defence Force’s deep and enduring links with the PNGDF are founded on a history of shared sacrifice and partnership.

From fighting shoulder to shoulder in World War Two, to facing our shared regional challenges today, the PNGDF and the ADF are strong, equal partners.

Based at Number 1 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia’s 24 F/A-18F Super Hornets are some of the most advanced and formidable multi-role fighters in the world today and are critical to the defence of Australia and its allies.

The two F/A-18F Super Hornets will flyover Port Moresby between 1015 and

1030 on 26 January 2023 before returning to Australia.