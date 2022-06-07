PNGDF fly flag in London

Second Lieutenant Kriony Woisub of Charlie Company 1RPIR and flag bearer, Sergeant Gerald Wrakia, 1RPIR and flag ensign and Sergeant Julianne Yallon of PNGDF headquarters, represented PNG at the Jubilee Pageant and Queen’s Parade at Buckingham Palace and a Service of Thanksgiving in honour of the Queen.

The three-member delegation proudly displayed the PNG flag at these events and were well received by various military establishments in the UK and their counterparts from other Commonwealth countries.

They met the Governor General’s delegation on Sunday after the Queen’s Pageant at Buckingham Palace.

In acknowledgement of their participation, they each received a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee commemorative coin.