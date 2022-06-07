 

PNGDF fly flag in London

BY: Loop Author
15:08, June 7, 2022
1577 reads

Three members of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force participated in the Queen’s 70th Platinum Jubilee anniversary celebrations held over four days in London in the United Kingdom, last week.

Second Lieutenant Kriony Woisub of Charlie Company 1RPIR and flag bearer, Sergeant Gerald Wrakia, 1RPIR and flag ensign and Sergeant Julianne Yallon of PNGDF headquarters, represented PNG at the Jubilee Pageant and Queen’s Parade at Buckingham Palace and a Service of Thanksgiving in honour of the Queen.

The three-member delegation proudly displayed the PNG flag at these events and were well received by various military establishments in the UK and their counterparts from other Commonwealth countries.

They met the Governor General’s delegation on Sunday after the Queen’s Pageant at Buckingham Palace.

In acknowledgement of their participation, they each received a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee commemorative coin.

Tags: 
Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF)
Queen’s 70th Platinum Jubilee anniversary celebrations
Author: 
Press Release
  • 1577 reads