PNGDF embraces green energy

The 2nd Battalion, Royal Pacific Islands Regiment has recently accomplished the installation and successful testing of the initial solar battery system out of a total of eight planned installations.

This solar battery system is capable of generating 20kw of renewable energy, which will effectively power the battalion headquarters.

The next solar installation in line is scheduled for the Moem Medical Centre, further expanding the use of sustainable energy sources within the barracks.

The Government of Australia takes immense pride in its support for Papua New Guinea, collaborating on various infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing the living and working conditions of the diligent men, women, and families associated with the PNG Defence Force.

The #PNGAusPartnership highlights the commitment and mutual cooperation between the two countries in pursuing sustainable development initiatives.