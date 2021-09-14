PNGDF Dismisses 166 Recruits

They were removed on the grounds of failure to pass the medical board, not meeting the age requirement and having ghost names. For now, 188 recruits will remain to continue with their training at Goldie.

It is believed that in July, probationary soldiers and senior military officers were referred for investigations into allegations of bribery during recruitment.

The senior officers allegedly received bribes, maladministration, non-compliances and other official corrupt practices.

In recent times PNGDF staff had been identified to have compromised the recruitment.