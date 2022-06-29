PNGDF to boost election security for Madang

The Assistant Commissioner of Police Northern Command Peter Guinness said a section of the Mobile Squad in Lae will also be deployed to Madang to boost security manpower in the province. He said soldiers and the MS will be deployed to various parts of the province.

Madang Province has six districts - Madang, Sumkar, Bogia, Middle Ramu, Rai Coast and Usino Bundi. According to the Electoral Commission’s polling schedule, voting will start in the province on Monday 4th July.

Madang Provincial Police Commander acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang did a check of numbers for his men this morning, including those out in the rural police stations, during a parade. Reservists, who recently graduated, were part of the parade.

PPC Rubiang said police deployment to the respective polling areas will start next week.

With campaigning nearing its end, the PPC urged the people of Madang to work together with polling officials, and security personnel and allow the elections to be free, fair and safe.