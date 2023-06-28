PNGDF and U.S Army in disaster response exchange

This initiative, at the invitation of the Papua New Guinea government, aimed to share best practices in disaster response with key stakeholders across the country.

Disasters often strike unexpectedly, causing extensive damage to communities, infrastructure, and lives. In light of these challenges, a well-prepared and knowledgeable response is crucial for effective recovery.

Recognizing the importance of comprehensive disaster response preparation, the PNGDF and U.S. Army Pacific organized a five-day seminar. This event brought together academics, community leaders, and disaster response professionals to engage in in-depth academic discussions on various topics.

Furthermore, a tabletop exercise simulated a realistic disaster scenario, enhancing practical skills and decision-making abilities.

The 2023 Papua New Guinea Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange aimed to strengthen the capabilities of the PNGDF and other government agencies in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from disasters.

Experts from Papua New Guinea, the United States, and the United Nations collaborated closely, using a scenario-based tabletop exercise to evaluate and enhance the national disaster response framework.

The event's ultimate goal is to empower Papua New Guinea to respond to emergencies by leveraging shared best practices, interoperability, and partnerships to assist affected communities.

This collaboration underscores the strong relationship between the United States and Papua New Guinea and their commitment to the safety and resilience of Papua New Guinea.

The U.S. government facilitated this event in response to the government of Papua New Guinea's request. Participants included personnel from the PNG Defence Force's State Partner, the Wisconsin National Guard, as well as Wisconsin Disaster Management, the Institute for Security Governance, and the Center for Excellence of Disaster Management.

Representatives from the United Nations Development Programme and the International Organization for Migration, were also scheduled to attend.

Corporal Louie Kaman, a PNG-American Soldier, expressed enthusiasm about facilitating this unique seminar, which combines the practical expertise of the PNGDF and the PNG government with the disaster response community.

By pooling their resources, they aim to find better ways to support PNG during times of crisis. The State Partnership Program agreement between the Wisconsin National Guard and Papua New Guinea was signed on December 2, 2022.

Although the partnership officially began in 2020, travel restrictions due to COVID-19 delayed the formal signing ceremony until 2022. Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp of the Wisconsin National Guard and Maj. General Mark Goina of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force signed the agreement in Papua New Guinea.

All future activities will be mutually agreed upon and arranged at the request of the government of Papua New Guinea.