PNGDF addresses alleged drug trafficking

It is yet to be established if both incidents are connected.

In a statement, Acting Chief of Defence Force, Commodore Philip Polewara states, “Personnel involved in the first incident of the alleged drug trafficking in the Gulf Province were jointly apprehended by the military police and members of the RPNGC. They are currently detained at Goldie River Training Depot, awaiting their charges as soon as the internal investigation is completed ”

The statement further stated that the second incident involving the capsize of a dingy carrying military personnel, including two civilians occurred on the night of Friday 25 August 2023. The purpose of the trip is being investigated.

The PNGDF is appreciative of the Royal PNG Constabulary and nearby villagers, who assisted in the rescue of the occupants of the dingy that capsized.

“We have been informed by reliable sources on the ground that there was a death during this tragedy, however, at this stage we are yet to confirm if there are any lives lost,” according to the PNGDF.

“To assure the citizens of Papua New Guinea, our Defence Force is a force for good. An internal investigation will be launched into the two incidents; and in the event that the PNGDF personnel are found guilty of the alleged offences, they will be dealt with accordingly by both military and civil law.

“The PNGDF continues to proudly serve our people and country in provision of security along our land and maritime borders. In times of disaster, calamities, internal security issues and even hosting of national, regional and international events. The PNGDF continues to support our government, people and country.”