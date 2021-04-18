PNGCS and DWU renew MoA

Under this agreement, the University has been offering a diploma course in customs studies with the first batch graduating in 2017.

The renewed agreement was signed on Friday this week between PNG Customs Deputy Commissioner of Border Security, Benjamin Sine and President of the Divine Word University Professor Fr. Philip Gibbs.

Divine Word University President Prof. Fr. Philip Gibbs said the partnership with PNG Customs Services has been successful.

The establishment of the partnership has enabled officers from the PNG Customs Services the opportunity to upskill their professionalism under Divine Word University’s Diploma in customs studies course.

Prof Fr. Gibbs said the University is well positioned to offer the learning resources under the diploma course.

“It has been a productive and fruitful partnership and we are here today to make sure that it continues. There are a number of reasons why we entered into that agreement and certainly one of them is to help the staff at the Customs Services to achieve world’s best practices”, said Fr. Gibbs.

PNGCS Deputy Commissioner Border Security, Benjamin Sine said Divine Word University being a University that practices ethical and moral principles, the University will mold its officers to serve the country with honesty and commitment.

“I thank the professors and the team for supporting us. We place more emphasis on making sure our human resource is brought up to speed with what is happening outside the country and also educating our officers. We have seen our officers come out from the program and have done really well and we want to see more going forward”, said Sine

The signing took place at the Divine Word University Madang campus.