PNGCF supports Paediatric Cancer Ward

The Papua New Guinea Cancer Foundation together with its supporters joined the efforts of the Port Moresby General Hospital Paediatric Cancer Ward to host a costume party for the 14 children who are currently admitted at the hospital ward.

The event took place on Friday 30th March at lunch time in the presence of the children’s caregivers, event supporter representatives and family groups, hospital administration & ward staff members, and representatives of the PNGCF office including Executive Manager, Priscillar Napoleon.

All children paraded in yellow & white at their eat-out event with a banquet of food supplied by family groups, Paradise Foods Limited, Savitech, and the Royal Papua Yacht Club.

“We are so happy to be with all you little angels today dressed in your bright colors of yellow and white and that means joy, confidence, strength, hope, perseverance, and bravery.

“On most of our outings where we are talking to kids, we usually meet them at their school assemblies, on sports days, or in their classrooms but today we're so happy to come out to a cool costume party to meet the bravest little angels in Port Moresby!” Napoleon said.

On behalf of the Board, Management, and staff of the PNGCF, she said they are delighted to have the opportunity to help support the event and to meet the children, their caregivers, and staff at Paediatrics ward whom they pay our utmost respect for all their work and service given to the children.

She added that their usual engagement with children is through cancer awareness and prevention education programs at school visits; so it was extra special for us.

“While this is a small way we can help we hope that this will become an annual activity that the foundation is happy to support as part of our collaboration engagements,” said Napoleon.