PNGCCI condemns attack on Kokopo business

The attack on a local retail outlet is one that resulted in the death of an employee by a group of armed men wielding machetes and guns.

According to PNGCCI President Ian Tarutia, the attack was uncalled for, unnecessary, and should not be repeated anywhere else in the country.

“The PNGCCI condemns the actions in Kokopo that have led to the death of an employee of a local business. Businesses play a crucial role in providing services and support to local communities where they operate,” he said.

There should not be any reason why businesses should come under attack, anywhere in the country.

This particular attack comes at a time when many businesses around the country are struggling to operate to provide essential services, especially in light of stricter measures put in place following a nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases.

We should all work together to ensure that businesses continue to operate, and provide services to our people – this includes ensuring the safety of businesses at all times.

He said, “As the voice of PNG business, the PNGCCI is calling on the relevant authorities in East New Britain to ensure that the perpetrators of this hideous crime are identified, arrested, and face the full force of the law.”