PNGAIC probes aircraft incident

At about 7:15am, a Cessna TU206G aircraft registered P2-ALP, operated by Airborne Logistics PNG landed at Efogi Airstrip, Central Province, in a charter passenger flight from Jacksons International Airport.

During landing roll, the aircraft encountered a soft area and its nose landing gear dug into soft ground and collapsed.

Namani said “There were four occupants on board the aircraft, two pilots and two passengers. No injuries were reported as a result of the occurrence. The aircraft was damaged mainly in its nose landing gear and potential damage to the propeller and engine is being assessed.”

He added “The AIC was notified about the occurrence by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of PNG (CASA PNG). After gathering and assessing initial information about the particulars of the occurrence, the AIC appointed a team to commence an investigation under the Civil Aviation Act 2000 (as amended) and aligned with the international standards of Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.”