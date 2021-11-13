PNG Youths Voice For Change

New Zealand’s hosting of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Voices of the Future 2021, presented young people the opportunity to hear and learn from experts and peers around the region, while also putting their unique perspective in in front of APEC Leaders.

Under the theme, “Join, Work, Grow Together” was attended virtually by APEC delegates from all APEC economies. APEC Voices of the Future is an annual youth event that brings together young people from across the APEC region to discuss the big issues and have their voices heard.

Five young Papua New Guineans had the opportunity to contribute at this level during the virtual event. Lead Educator, Samuel Tabe, Zeruiah Grammon, Brian Wala, Blake Giyomwanauri and Phillie Julai represented the APEC VOTF PNG delegation.

“The APEC Voices of the Future is a subsidy program of the APEC meeting. So every year youth delegates from countries, they travel with the APEC leaders and politicians to wherever the APEC meeting is.

“So for 2021 we were privileged enough to be part of the PNG delegates. This year was more intensive as what New Zealand have done was they chose four themes for delegations to speak about,” Mr Tabe said.

He said Papua New Guinea spoke on how PNG can harness the digital future and would present the activities or policy guidelines to NZ Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden.

“Mainly as highlighted by the UN Secretary General was young people are equal partners in achieving goals. This is something that we believe that PNG has been lacking in the past years. There inequality of competency in jobs, schools and the ability for Papua New Guineans to complete tasks effectively has been poor.

“In platforms like voices of the future, it outlines what PNG can do and where PNG is and how we can align ourselves with goals of APEC and the APEC region.”

Grammon said the virtual conference was an opportunity for them to connect with other young people and leaders who are passionate about bringing change in their countries.

“Today was a two-part series of the APEC VOTF summit, and yesterday day one was the day when we presented, and our lead drafters presented what we as Papua New Guinea contributed in the youth declaration.

“So in the previous two months, we’ve been drafting a youth declaration and our theme that we focused on was ‘A Digital Future’. We got the opportunity to ask the question to one of the experts in the tech industry.

We asked: “With some many opportunities presented to internet users as the screen time continues to increase, with pandemic restrictions, what is one suggestion that you would like to challenge the impact youth with, as an immediate action that they can take following the voices of the future program?

“Every youth in Papua New Guinea be intentional or with our behaviour online in interacting with others so that we improve the quality of our actions and in a way that creates a ripple effect to create a more conducive online environment for us.”

Another participant, Brian Wala said what PNG can move forward in the digital future is in terms of education.

“What we can utilize as young Papua New Guineans is using e-learning and online libraries so in the space of digital commerce, we can start creating programs or apps that can be used by people in the rural areas as 80 percent of us are in rural areas.

“So moving forward with this digital future, having young individuals be more active in codes or in app creation can really help. It would not really need a lot of government input, it just needs the energy of young individuals.”

He added that moving forward, they would use platforms like the Voice Inc to talk more about digital future, which is of great help.