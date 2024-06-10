PNG Wood Carvers Prepare Gift

The carefully carved crest, on a paddle, symbolizes unity and represents the diverse regions of Papua New Guinea. Pano emphasized that this gift signifies PNG's appreciation to the Hawaiian government and serves as a token of camaraderie among Pacific Island nations.

The presentation of the crest is expected to be a highlight of the Festpac's closing ceremony, symbolizing the cultural exchange and friendship between PNG and Hawaii.

Febian Pano, a wood carver from New Ireland Province is representing PNG wood carvers expressed gratitude for being chosen to showcase their craft in Hawaii along with fellow carver Jack Kawi from Sepik.

Pano thanked the National Cultural Commission and the Tourism Promotion Authority for the opportunity to showcase their skills and represent the country in Hawaii.