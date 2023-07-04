PNG women lead in promoting gender equality

The gathering was graced by the esteemed presence of Australia’s former Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, who served as the guest of honour.

The focal point of the Women's Leadership Luncheon was to recognize and applaud the exceptional accomplishments of the PNG alumnae of the WLI Women's Developmental Leadership Program. These extraordinary women have been catalysts for positive change within their workplaces, communities, and the nation as a whole.

Bishop has consistently championed the cause of women in leadership roles throughout her career. Her unwavering dedication to this cause remains unchanged in her current work.

During the event, Bishop emphasized the need to empower women to assume leadership positions across various sectors, including the public sector, private sector, not-for-profits, community organizations, and within their own families.

Remarkably, 72 PNG women have participated in the esteemed WLI Women's Developmental Leadership Program to date. This program continues to shape and equip women with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive as leaders and change-makers.

The collaboration between Australia Awards and the Papua New Guinea-Australia Alumni Association highlights their commitment to fostering women's leadership and furthering the partnership between Australia and PNG.