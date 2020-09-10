PNG will not be used as a drug transit point

He made this statement after Deputy Opposition leader and member for Rabaul Dr Allan Marat raised a series of questions regarding the recent drug bust, the biggest in the history of the country.

Dr. Marat questioned Marape in Parliament on Wednesday to give an update on the recent plane crash outside Port Moresby that was carrying large sum of drugs believed to be part of a drug trafficking operation.

He further asked where the confiscated drugs were.

“Apparently a very serious, drug trafficking operation had been going on under our noses. I have two serious issues regarding this. One pertains to the drug cargo which the police claimed is the biggest haul in PNG’s history.”

In response to Dr. Marat’s series of questions, Prime Minister James Marape assured the Deputy Opposition leader that when investigations are over the country will know the people behind the drug operation.

“The drugs are in dual custody with us and the Australian authority for evidences to be assembled both in PNG and Australia to get into establishing the players involved and the syndicate behind this drug transaction that is taking place”.

Prime Minister Marape said this is not the first time the country has seen a drug bust referring to the 2018 incident at Budibudi Island in Milne Bay Province.

“Let me assure the country that this country will not be used as a drug transit point. Whatever happened in 2018 shipment that was found, I have asked the present team of investigators to look into it and the report will be brought to my office", continue Prime Minister.

The PNG investigation team is working closely with the Australian Federation police on this matter.