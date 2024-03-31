PNG, Vanuatu Forge Partnership

Tkatchenko expressed the potential for valuable partnerships between the two nations, particularly in trade, investment, health, education, climate change, disaster preparedness, and tourism.

He assured Prime Minister Tabimasmas that PNG authorities were actively working on providing K10 million in assistance for the rehabilitation of the Kumul highway, as pledged by the previous PNG government.

Prime Minister Salwai expressed gratitude for the assistance and expressed interest in technical cooperation, including air service agreements and education scholarship programs for Vanuatu students in PNG institutions.

Tkatchenko acknowledged the desire to deepen bilateral engagement, mentioning PNG's intention to elevate its diplomatic representation in Vanuatu to Consul General status, with an office to be established in Port Vila soon.

He extended an invitation from Prime Minister Marape for Prime Minister Salwai to visit PNG during the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis in September, with formal invitations to all Pacific Island Leaders to follow.