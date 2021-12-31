PNG Tribal Foundation Condemns Killing

The Foundation said the barbaric and animal-like behaviour of the perpetrators in the video must not go unpunished. In Papua New Guinea, a Constitution guarantees justice and freedom for each citizen.

The Tribal Foundation’s legal team is looking into the matter and will see how best they can provide support to the police and courts to ensure these perpetrators are brought to justice.

“The women in this video received neither justice nor freedom and it is the duty of the government to ensure the perpetrators in this case (and every such case) are prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” The Foundation said.

They said SARV is a burden that all Papua New Guineans will carry until it is completely removed from our land.

“We cannot say we are free when our own citizens can be captured, tortured and killed at the whim of those who choose to do so. This practice is not traditionally part of our culture and does not represent who we are as a country. We demand that the perpetrators be held accountable. Enough of the mauswara! Where are the arrests?

“Everywhere we go to do Senisim Pasin Campaign, we hear testimonies of countless people about how evil the acts of violence associated with sorcery accusations are, and that they are very untraditional, uncultured and not part of the PNG culture.

The Foundation said that these brutal accusations and killings relating to sorcery accusation is a criminal offence and those who perpetuate it must be dealt by the law. They said Papua New Guineans are tired of this madness and it must stop.

Tribal Foundation added that it is a basic fundamental right of every citizen of the country to have life and be free from inhuman torture.

“This is not the PNG we want to leave behind for our children to inherit.”