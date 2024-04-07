PNG supports Philippines

Foreign Minister, Justin Tkatchenko stated this during bilateral talks last week in Manila, Philippines with counterpart Foreign Affairs Secretary, Enrique Manalo.

“For what is happening in your country, the Philippines, we have to observe international law, which is very important. Sovereignty of all countries is important and must be respected.” Said Tkatchenko.

China had helped with the Papuan Police Force with training in January 2024. This included equipment and surveillance technology following the riots that beset the nation’s capital. Tkatchenko said they are holding initial talks about China’s proposal.

“Our Foreign Policy is ‘Friends to all, enemy to none’, we try to balance the understanding between all countries that we deal with.

“We respect the Philippines, its relationship with Australia, and many others. At the end of the day, we don’t see China as an enemy. We see it as a partner to help develop our country and for the good of China as well,” said Tkatchenko.

Tkatchenko added that China is one of PNG’s biggest trading and economic trading partners.

Secretary Manalo updated Tkatchenko on the challenges faced by the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea during their bilateral meeting and discussed possible defence cooperation among many years to improve bilateral relations.

“We are concerned with the situation in the West Philippine Sea. We do not have very common committed importance international law adherence to international law maritime law. We both felt that its only through this adherence to international law that nations can cooperate fruitfully and peacefully.”

Manalo concluded by saying that this common approach further signifies then the adherence of both countries to observing international law and rules and regulations and thinks it is the way that will conduct the relationships in the days ahead.