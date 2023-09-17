PNG students abroad celebrate 48th Independence

They reflect on Papua New Guinea’s 48th Independence anniversary from Australia.

Despite the challenges and negative news surrounding their homeland, this day remains a beacon of patriotism for PNG citizens worldwide, a day to cherish their hard-won freedom.

This year's event also showed support to local PNG businesses in Townsville, fostering a sense of home for both local and international JCU students. It's an effort to bridge cultures and nurture a sense of belonging.

Looking ahead, the hope is for future and current PNG students to carry on these university events, uniting their community and sharing their rich culture.

They aspire to leverage their education gained here to contribute to the development of their beloved country back home.