PNG still subscribes to Rarotonga Treaty: Marape

When posed questions regarding Japan’s dumping of nuclear waste water by Vanimo Green MP Belden Namah, the Prime Minister assured that the government of PNG does not want nuclear discharge in its waters.

“My statement was misplaced in a sense that there’s no unilateral clearance for them (Japan) to discharge any nuclear waste but it was stated that the test done, if it proved that it is compliant with the highest test ever and the discharge is clean and safe for discharge then they can discharge into the water.”

Prime Minister James Marape clarified that Papua New Guinea’s position in regards to the Rarotonga Treaty has not changed. Marape assures that the government of Papua New Guinea does not subscribe to the dumping of unsafe nuclear waste in Papua New Guinean waters or the waters of the Pacific.

“Our position has not changed. We subscribe to the entire Rarotonga Treaty, we subscribe to all elements of the treaty, discharge of untested, discharge of unsafe nuclear waste into our waters is not something we want in PNG waters or the Pacific waters.”

Meantime, PM Marape made a statement in Parliament on the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).