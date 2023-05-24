PNG-Solomon Islands Immigration MOU

The Papua New Guinea Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority has taken a significant step towards enhancing cooperation and security along its borders.

Yesterday, at the ICSA headquarters in Port Moresby, the Chief Migration Officer, Stanis Hulahau, and the Solomon Islands Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Mr. Collin Beck, signed an MOU on immigration and border security cooperation.

Mr. Hulahau emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating that it would foster closer working relationships between the two sister agencies.

The MOU entails various aspects of collaboration, including capacity building, technical assistance, and border security cooperation.

Mr Hulahau expressed hope that this bilateral agreement could serve as a practical example for other Immigration Agencies in the region, particularly the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Member States, to join forces and address travel and security concerns within the region.

Additionally, he highlighted the potential for implementing trade-in-services policies within the MSG.

Under the terms of the MOU, the ICSA will extend technical assistance to the Solomon Islands Immigration Division. Notably, this assistance will be crucial in processing and facilitating athletes, visitors, and Heads of Delegations for the upcoming 17th Pacific Games in Honiara, scheduled for November this year.

To support the Solomon Islands' hosting of a safe and memorable event, the ICSA will provide the SIID with necessary technical support, including the development of a Travel App to process bulk visa applications. Furthermore, the PNG ICSA has pledged to assist its sister agency by providing promotional items and branding materials.

Mr. Hulahau's statements underscored the commitment of the Marape-Rosso government in supporting the Solomon Islands and ensuring the success of the Pacific Games.

The signing of the MOU between the Papua New Guinea Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority and the Solomon Islands Immigration Division marks a significant milestone in fostering cooperation and enhancing border security.