PNG signs treaty against nuclear testing

This action makes Papua New Guinea an official party to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty; a key United Nations convention.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty was presented and concluded on June 15, 2023, in the National Parliament, and this instrument signifies that the Government of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea has considered and approved this key UN Convention, ratified and officially undertaken to perform and carry out the stipulations - conditions and requirements, contained in the treaty.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty is a multilateral treaty to ban nuclear weapons test explosions, and any other nuclear explosions, for both civilian and military purposes, in all environments.

"The process has taken some time but Papua New Guinea has ratified, and given consent to be bound by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty," Minister Tkatchenko said after the signing.

"It is a relief and the government is satisfied that this treaty is an important stand against nuclear testing worldwide, and so we now take our place among our other world partner nations."

To date, 187 states have signed, and 174 have ratified the treaty, and the eight are yet to sign.

"Papua New Guinea, like all other world nations who are party to the treaty, understand the challenges and impacts of nuclear testing worldwide - this is our part in support to stop nuclear testing. Ultimately, we stand to stop the spread of radioactive nuclear material through atmospheric testing, and join those countries that have signed and or ratified, to set the precedent for a new wave of arms control agreements," Minister Tkatchenko emphasized.